Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of IDACORP worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.33. 146,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,539. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.