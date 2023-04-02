Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 30,201 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $5.36 on Friday, reaching $165.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

