ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $38.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.