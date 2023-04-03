0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.93 Million

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $134,430.72 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

