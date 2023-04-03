13,163 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,506. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

