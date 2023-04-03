15,198 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

