15,714 Shares in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Purchased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFHT opened at $10.27 on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I offers effecting a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

