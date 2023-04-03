15,771 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95,705 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 93,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 906,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,697. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

