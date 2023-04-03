1,910 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,032. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.