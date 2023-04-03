19,535 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,848,000 after purchasing an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.40. The stock had a trading volume of 740,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,187. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.