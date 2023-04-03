19,651 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,505. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

