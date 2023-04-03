2,538 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.99. 383,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,502. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

