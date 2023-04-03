27,548 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.78. 65,344 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $377.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

