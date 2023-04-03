318,104 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 318,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,740. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

