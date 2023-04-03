38,634 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.85 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

