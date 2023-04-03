3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 8,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.06. 320,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

