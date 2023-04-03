3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Stock Down 0.0 %

MMM opened at $105.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

About 3M



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

