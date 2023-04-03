47,626 Shares in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CLSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,375. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $180.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

