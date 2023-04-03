4,780 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.56. 1,397,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.