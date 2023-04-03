4,780 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.56. 1,397,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.