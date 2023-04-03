5,000 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Purchased by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 845.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,487. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 Stock Down 2.1 %

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.68.

FIVN stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.75. 150,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,896. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.