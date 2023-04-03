5,000 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,057,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,953. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.