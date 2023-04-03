5,599 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Acquired by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 143,312.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,528,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthOne LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $102.87.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

