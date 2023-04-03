59,028 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Bought by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned about 9.08% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $300,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IDMO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

