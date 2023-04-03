59,650 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,656,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $96.47. 77,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

