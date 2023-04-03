5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 102.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

FEAM opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. 5E Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.