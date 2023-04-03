67,649 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 67,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

