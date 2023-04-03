6,886 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,556. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $174.24.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

