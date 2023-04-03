70,733 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.4% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 107,656 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

