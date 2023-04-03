75,000 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Acquired by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III comprises 2.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2,250.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,239,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 31.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,055,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 85.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 924,497 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,032,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 225,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 518,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

