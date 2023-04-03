7,800 Shares in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,382,000. Guess’ comprises approximately 24.3% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GES. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guess’ by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. 398,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

