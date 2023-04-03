ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional Trading of ABB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.37. 778,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.