abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 243,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. 248,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

