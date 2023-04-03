Acala Token Price Tops $0.0956 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $63.27 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

