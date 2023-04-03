Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013

Achain (ACT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $173,330.25 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004480 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003804 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

