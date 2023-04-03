Achain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167,093.14 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $167,093.14 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004486 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003824 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

