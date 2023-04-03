Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in March

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

NYSE:ADX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 151,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,104. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

