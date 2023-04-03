Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $113.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $186,845.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,366.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

