Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.19. 274,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,408. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $912.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adecoagro Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.