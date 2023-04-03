Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,543

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,688 ($33.03) to GBX 2,543 ($31.24) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.89) to GBX 1,650 ($20.27) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,321.00.

Admiral Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AMIGY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

