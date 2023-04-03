ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Up 11.0% in March

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $147,017,000 after purchasing an additional 490,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 447,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,023,743 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 173,444 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Price Performance

ADT Announces Dividend

Shares of ADT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.75. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

