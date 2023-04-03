aelf Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $179.59 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003226 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001491 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,510,172 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

