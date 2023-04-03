AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.40.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE AGCO opened at $135.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $149.90.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
