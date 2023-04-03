AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGCO Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO opened at $135.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

