agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 33,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,339. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in agilon health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in agilon health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AGL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 655,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,147. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.