AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

AGNC stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

