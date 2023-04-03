Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38,015.53 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $38,015.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 89.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00152291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00071027 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00039637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003524 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

