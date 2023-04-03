Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.47

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 6729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

