Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,062.88 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.88 per share, with a total value of $25,062.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.01 per share, with a total value of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.18 per share, with a total value of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.89 per share, with a total value of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $25,068.24.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $78.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

