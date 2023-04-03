Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Shares of ALK remained flat at $41.96 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,173. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

