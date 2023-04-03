Algorand Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $61.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00061371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001243 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,315,110 coins and its circulating supply is 7,127,274,052 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

