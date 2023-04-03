Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.72

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 196342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

